St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic School donates to 13 Aiken Blessing Boxes

On the final day of Catholic Schools Week, students at St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic School in Aiken stocked 13 local Blessing Boxes with non-perishable items.
The Blessing Boxes, an initiative from the Aiken County Habitat for Humanity, contain canned and boxed food, bottled drinks and other items people can take as needed. There are multiple boxes set up around Aiken County.
Katie Craney, an office staff member at St. Mary's, said the school's non-perishable food collection started Monday for the themed "Thank Our Community Day" during Catholic Schools Week.
"Since the Aiken community is so supportive of us, we want to give back to the community," Craney said.
Catholic Schools Week was otherwise packed with activities like appreciation days for teachers, students, priests and the parish.
Maddy and Olivia Neel, fifth and second grade students at the school, spent their Friday afternoon stocking the Blessing Boxes. The girls said the experience was fun.