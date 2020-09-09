SRR donates money to further nuclear workforce development at Aiken Technical College

Savannah River Remediation has dedicated a donation to fund the training of future employees in the nuclear workforce at Aiken Technical College.
Savannah River Remediation (SRR), a liquid waste contractor for the Savannah River Site, donated $5,000 to Aiken Tech's Radiation Protection Technology program.
“SRR’s partnering with Aiken Technical College is an important educational investment that helps ATC invest in the local nuclear industry,” said Aiken Tech President Dr. Forest Mahan in a press release. “As students become skilled in the safe handling techniques through our program, they are positioned to successfully enter a career in the nuclear industry workforce.”
SRR was recently recognized with the 2020 Richard S. Hodes Award for "effectively and safely" managing low-level radioactive waste in an environmentally responsible manner, according to a press release. SRR received a check to present within the community as part of the award.
According to Aiken Tech, the donation will be used to fund training materials for the RPT-233 Radioactive Materials Handling course, which trains students to handle and safely dispose of radioactive materials.
SRR President and Project Manager Phil Breidenbach said the donation is an important investment..
“It is the talent, skill, and teamwork of our employees that makes receiving awards such as the Hodes Award possible,” Breidenbach said. “Investing in education outreach opportunities at institutions like Aiken Technical College helps us develop the talent we need to continue the liquid waste mission at the Savannah River Site safely into the future.”