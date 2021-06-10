SRNS awards area teachers grants during curbside celebration

As part of the 2021 Innovative Teaching Mini Grants Program funded by Savannah River Nuclear Solutions, 78 local educators received grants ranging from $500 to 1,000 prior to participating in a recent curbside celebration.
Using this money, teachers can purchase equipment, supplies and resources to enhance student performance in mathematics and science.
“With this grant, I plan to purchase science kits that will allow my students to investigate and make sense of science and mathematical process skills that often elude them. The kits will help foster critical thinking in order to plan, implement and connect science and math to the real-world,” said Vanessa Stone, a fifth grade teacher at Millbrook Elementary School.
The mini grants program recognizes and supports projects that enhance elementary and middle school science, mathematics and technology curricula.
Typically, the grants are used to purchase project materials, hands-on kits and computer programs such as: Using Maps and Robots to Explore Animal Shelters; Marvelous Math Stations; 3D Printing, Out of the Box Thinking; and Kindergarten Computer Coding and Connections.
Educators from all Central Savannah River Area elementary and middle schools, public and private, are eligible to apply annually for $50,000 in mini grants, funded by SRNS parent companies Fluor, Newport News Nuclear and Honeywell.
“I am forever grateful to SRNS for approving our grant,” said Stone. “Without their generosity, students would not have access to the kits that are related to the fifth-grade science and math standards. The kits bring the standards to life by giving students practical experience. The mini grant program is extremely important to local educators, because the program serves as a way to connect with the community through this type of support.”
Gladys Moore, with SRNS education outreach, applauds the efforts of teachers who participate in the various programs offered by SRNS.
“By doing so, they demonstrate how deeply invested they are in making a difference in the lives of their students,” Moore said.
To date, more than $700,000 has been contributed to support educators throughout the region.
The SRNS education outreach programs use unique Savannah River Site resources to enhance interest in science, mathematics, engineering and technology while supporting improvements in education. The SRNS management team believes the business, industry, government and the academic community should partner together to improve educational opportunities for all students in the region.
Savannah River Nuclear Solutions, a Fluor-led company with Newport News Nuclear and Honeywell, is responsible for the management and operations of the Department of Energy’s Savannah River Site, including the Savannah River National Laboratory, located near Aiken.