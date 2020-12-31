Spring semester approaches at Aiken Technical College and USC Aiken

The 2021 spring semester is coming soon for Aiken Technical College and USC Aiken.

Both institutions' spring classes are slated to begin on Jan. 11. Here are some important dates:

Aiken Technical College

New students at ATC can learn more about the college's resources, faculty and staff, campus activities and more during the virtual new student orientation. The online event will be held Thursday, Jan. 7, according to ATC's Spring 2021 Enrollment Quick Guide.

Both spring terms 1 and 2 will begin Jan. 11, but two other spring terms are scheduled for later dates. Spring late term will start Monday, Feb. 1, and spring term 3 will begin March 2.

Students can still add or drop classes during the first week of classes. Drop/add will close for spring term 2 on Tuesday, Jan. 12, according to ATC's calendar. Friday, Jan. 15, will be the last day of drop/add for spring term 1.

According to ATC's enrollment guide, most classes this spring will be delivered in an online or hybrid format.

USC Aiken

Although classes begin Jan. 11, USCA students have until Tuesday, Jan. 19, to register for all their courses, according to USCA's academic calendar.

Jan. 19 will also be the last day to drop courses without a "W" grade, according to the calendar.

Any dropped classes will result in a 100% tuition refund until Jan. 19. After that, students will only receive partial refund or, after Feb. 8, no refund at all.

The payment deadline for spring semester classes is Wednesday, Jan. 6.

Spring Break days will be scattered over the course of the semester this year, rather than one week all at once. Full-semester students will have no classes on Tuesday, Feb. 9; Wednesday, March 3; Thursday, March 25; and Friday, April 9.