Spring registration begins at USC Aiken

Priority registration has begun at USC Aiken.

The window to register for spring semester classes opened Monday, according to USCA's academic calendar.

Spring classes begin on Jan. 11, and Jan. 19 is the last day to register for a course.

Other upcoming dates

USCA students who want to select the pass/fail option or withdraw from a class without a "WF" grade have until Oct. 31 to do so.

Election day on Nov. 3 will be a remote class day.

Tuesday, Nov. 24 will be the last day of face-to-face classes for the fall semester, with students taking their last classes before finals week remotely.

Final exams for the fall semester are scheduled for Dec. 7 through 11. They will be remote, according to the calendar.

Seniors can begin applying for May graduation on Dec. 15. The deadline for May graduation applications is Jan. 31.

Payment deadline for the spring semester is Jan. 6.

For more information, view the university's 2020-2021 academic calendar online.