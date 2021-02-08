Smartwatches may join list of electronics Aiken County students can't use during school

The Aiken County Board of Education will vote Tuesday on a policy change that may officially prevent students from using smartwatches during school hours.

The policy allows middle- and high-schoolers to bring electronic devices to school, so long as they are not activated or used during the school day. Teachers may allow students to use these devices for educational reasons under the policy.

Currently, the board policy does not specifically include smartwatches. Last revised in 2015, the policy names paging devices, cellphones, personal data assistants, BlackBerry devices, iPhones and other smartphones, laptop computers, mini-computers and cameras as some of the restricted items.

Other business

Board members will vote on extending Families First Coronavirus Response Act (FFCRA) provisions that require employers to provide employees with sick leave and expand family and medical leave due to COVID-19. According to the meeting agenda, the benefits have maintained pay for employees who were otherwise out of leave options.

"FFCRA expired Dec. 31, 2020. While there is some expectation the new Federal Administration will extend those benefits, COVID-related employee absences continue in the meanwhile," reads the meeting agenda.

Dr. Corey Murphy, chief officer of operations and student services, will deliver construction status reports on Belvedere Elementary, Hammond Hill Elementary, Millbrook Elementary and Ridge Spring-Monetta Elementary.

The school board will vote to approve the demolition of the old gym at North Augusta High and replace it with a band practice field and tower. The project will require a budget of $880,546, according to the meeting agenda.

Board members will also vote on personnel appointments and out-of-district transfer requests.

In executive session, the school board will receive a legal briefing, including legal advice on two policies and pending litigation.

The Aiken County Board of Education will meet at 1000 Brookhaven Drive at 6 p.m. on Feb. 9. To watch the board meeting live, visit acpsd.net.