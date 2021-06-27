Silver Bluff High School gets new assistant principal for 2021-22 school year

The 2020-21 school year was filled with so many challenges due to the global pandemic, it is one many educators may prefer to forget. However, it will always be a school year Elesha Ellison remembers fondly as it was full of professional honors and career highlights.
In November 2020 Silver Bluff High School’s lead counselor was recognized as the recipient of the WJBF News Channel 6 Golden Apple Award. Then in January 2021 she was named the statewide and high school Counselor of the Year by the Palmetto State School Counselor Association. The school year ended with Ellison accepting a new role as an assistant principal.
Aiken County Board of Education members approved Ellison’s appointment as new assistant principal at Silver Bluff High School during the school board’s June 8 meeting.
“Silver Bluff High School is my alma mater and moving into the role of assistant principal there gives me the opportunity to serve students in a different capacity,” said Ellison. “I'm also excited to support teachers in their efforts to grow our students.”
Her academic background includes a Bachelor of Arts degree in psychology from USC Aiken and a Masters of Education in counseling from Augusta State University.
“I understand the tremendous impact quality instruction and equitable opportunities can have for generations to come,” said Ellison. “What we provide our students during their four years at Silver Bluff High School lays the foundation for continued growth in our community. It is an honor to be a part of a community so consistently supportive of their youth. I’m looking forward to contributing to the bright future I know is ahead of us.”
Prior to her current role, Ellison served as a school counselor at Midland Valley High School and Redcliffe Elementary School. She began her career in education supporting students at Schofield Middle School as a counseling intern and a special education interventionist.
“I believe in the spirit of collaboration and the power it has in creating change,” said Ellison on the strengths she brings to the new role. “My optimistic, but realistic, view of the world around me allows me to be enthusiastic about trying new things, regroup when it doesn't work, and go back to the drawing board to create the next solution. I try to inspire others to do the same.”
Ellison feels her experience as a lead counselor will prove invaluable as she begins her new duties as a school administrator.
“My primary goal is to be a valuable resource for teachers and students,” said Ellison. “While I will step away from the daily duties of a school counselor, I’m hopeful the skills I’ve developed in that role will serve me well as I strive to build greater capacity in myself and those around me.”
Ellison will begin her duties as Silver Bluff High School assistant principal in July.