'She is all heart': Aiken County teacher honored for over 50 years of service

Not many people can say they've spent over half a century teaching children. One Aiken teacher was recognized by the S.C. House of Representatives Friday for doing just that.
Melanie Driscoll, J.D. Lever Elementary School teacher, was surprised Friday morning when she walked into the cafeteria. Waiting in the room were many of her students, faculty members, TV news reporters and S.C. State Rep. Bill Taylor.
Principal Michael Truitt said that Driscoll's attendance has been impeccable throughout her 50 years in the classroom, and she is always ready to help out with school events and activities. Driscoll has spent 48 years in the Aiken County Public School District.
"She is all heart," Truitt said to an audience of elementary students. "As all of you already know, she does everything she can because of you guys, and she wouldn't be in it for 50-plus years for no reason."
Driscoll started teaching in 1970 in Long Island, New York, where she taught science at a junior high school, later moving to South Carolina to teach science and math in the Aiken County town of Bath, Taylor said at the event. At J.D. Lever Elementary, Driscoll currently teaches special education.
Having started her teaching career in the days of the paddle, Driscoll is credited with "laying down the law" on former seventh-grade student Michael Hunt, the Aiken County sheriff.
"He said his behind still hurts a little bit," Taylor said.
Driscoll said she loves every one of her students.
"I think that they are my heart," Driscoll said.
Taylor said he couldn't think of a better way to celebrate Teacher Appreciation Week than honoring Driscoll.
The recognition came in the form of a S.C. State House resolution, a permanent entry into state history for Driscoll.
"It is archived on the State House website forever and ever. Because it's a bill number, so just like any piece of legislation, it will be there forever," Taylor said.
For teachers just getting started in their careers, Driscoll said, "You can do it. Don't let it overwhelm you. Think in terms of the kids ... You've got to work with the kids from the level that they are."