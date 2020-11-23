Search for new USC Aiken chancellor begins

The chancellor search committee at USC Aiken met via Zoom Monday afternoon to discuss the timeline and process for choosing the next chancellor.

Since Chancellor Dr. Sandra Jordan announced she would retire from USCA on June 30, 2021, the university has formed a search committee and hired the executive recruiting firm Academic Search.

Ginny Horvath and Kate Nolde, senior consultants with Academic Search, provided a draft of the timeline.

According to the timeline, Jan. 29 is the deadline for candidates to submit applications. On Feb. 18, the committee will select candidates for semifinalist interviews, which will take place on March 1 to March 3.

Finalist interviews will take place during the weeks of March 22 and March 29, and the USC president will make the final selection and recommend a candidate to the university's board of trustees in early April, according to the timeline.

On July 1, the new chancellor will assume office.

The committee will need to choose no fewer than three finalists, said Terry Parham, general counsel for the University of South Carolina.

Due to the Freedom of Information Act, the finalists' names – along with all application material such as CVs, recommendation letters and the committee's evaluation sheets – will be available to the public, Parham said. USCA has a right to keep all other applicants' names confidential.

Parham said all committee members' emails related to the search are public documents, even if they're sent from private email addresses.

USC president Robert Caslen said the next chancellor should, among other qualities, have integrity, promote diversity and inclusion, lead the university forward, be a visionary leader and innovative thinker, build partnerships and be selected from a broad, diverse pool.

Committee chair Dr. Tom Reid said he looks forward to working with the search committee over the next few months.

For updates from USCA on the chancellor search, visit usca.edu/chancellor/chancellor-search.