Schools including Aiken Technical College to benefit from federal COVID-19 aid

Gov. Henry McMaster announced the allocation of $19.9 million in federal COVID-19 aid Tuesday for education and workforce training statewide.

Of those funds, $8 million will go to the South Carolina Technical College System to provide training programs for 3,100 adults in career fields like healthcare, computer technology, information technology, distribution and logistics, advanced manufacturing and criminal justice and corrections, according to a press release from the governor.

Aiken Technical College, one of 16 institutions in the S.C. Technical College System, offers some short-term training courses that would be eligible for the funding.

ATC President Dr. Forest Mahan said the funding supports the college's efforts to increase access to short-term training in high-demand career fields.

“This is a good day for technical education and workforce development in Aiken County. Members of our community have been impacted by job loss or are underemployed, but are eagerly wanting to support themselves and their families …," Mahan said in an ATC press release. "We will be able to help people gain the skills they need to find employment as soon as possible while ensuring our local industries have the skilled workforce they need."

Among other short-term training courses, ATC offers manufacturing training. Dr. Steven Simmons, dean of technical and continuing education, said manufacturing is an industry that continues to demand a highly-skilled workforce locally, according to the press release.

“Receiving this funding at this time is a critical step in assisting citizens of Aiken County in preparing and finding work, specifically in manufacturing. This funding will provide tuition coverage for students enrolled in the ManuFirst and Aiken Technical College Manufacturing Certified Program. We will soon release details regarding the enrollment process and course schedules,” Simmons said in the press release.

The money is coming from the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund, or GEER, which was provided last March through the CARES Act.