School district releases statement on death of fifth-grader

The Aiken County Public School District released a statement Sunday evening remembering a 12-year-old student who was killed Saturday morning.
Edward F. McKenzie Jr. was shot during a drive-by shooting on Wyman Street in Aiken, and was pronounced dead on scene, according to a release from Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables.
A 13-year-old at the home sustained a minor injury and was treated at the scene, Ables said.
“The Aiken County Public Schools’ family is heartbroken upon learning of the tragic passing of North Aiken Elementary School fifth-grader Edward McKenzie, Jr. and the injury of a sibling during a senseless act of gun violence in our community,” says the statement from the school district.
“The loss of any student is a terrible blow to our entire school district family and we send our collective thoughts, prayers, and strength to Edward’s immediate family, the Crosland Park community, and the students, faculty, staff, and administrators at North Aiken Elementary School.”
There will be counselors on-site Monday at the school to provide support services to students and employees, the district said.
North Aiken Elementary School also released a statement, calling McKenzie “a very caring young man.”
“He was quite inquisitive and always took things in that surrounded him, even when you thought he wasn't. He loved his family very much and would talk about them often throughout the school day. While our hearts are hurting and we share the grief and pain of this terrible loss of a promising young man with so much potential for greatness, we also celebrate his life and the joy he brought to all who knew and loved him,” the statement reads.