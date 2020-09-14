School board to answer community questions at town hall meeting

The Aiken County Board of Education will hold a town hall meeting to answer questions from the community Tuesday evening in the Wagener-Salley High School auditorium.
Mike Rosier, director of communications for the school district, said the school board will deliver a short presentation in the beginning, covering back-to-school updates, capital projects, the penny sales tax and other topics.
Community members can send their questions in advance to communications@acpsd.net.
The school district will not livestream the meeting on its website due to internet issues, Rosier said. If someone is unable to attend and hear their question answered, Rosier said a school board member will reach out to them.
Tuesday's meeting will be the first of four town hall meetings to take place in the 2020-2021 school year, and the only one scheduled for the fall semester. Here are the dates and locations for the rest:
- January 19, 2021: Silver Bluff High School
- March 16, 2021: North Augusta High School
- May 18, 2021: Midland Valley High School
Last week, the school board voted to postpone the start date for five-day, in-person classes in elementary schools and special education classes.
The vote took place in a special called meeting Friday with a presentation from the Back-to-School Advisory Committee. Originally, this discussion was planned for after Tuesday's town hall meeting.
On Oct. 6, the school board is slated to have another special called meeting to determine whether elementary and special education classes can open for five-day school later that month.
Also last week, the school board voted to hire four new computer technicians and approved an almost $2 million budget increase for construction at Hammond Hill Elementary at the Sept. 8 board meeting.
The town hall meeting will begin at 6 p.m. on Tuesday at 272 Main St. S, Wagener.