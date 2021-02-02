Savannah River Remediation accepting applications for elementary school grants

Savannah River Remediation, the liquid waste contractor at the Savannah River Site, is accepting applications from area public elementary school teachers for educational grants.
The “Students, Teachers Achieving Results” (STAR) grants will be awarded directly to public elementary schools to provide funding for science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) programs that are used to help students achieve next-level learning through the use of manipulatives and problem-solving.
Public elementary schools in Aiken, Allendale, Bamberg, Barnwell, Edgefield, and Orangeburg counties in South Carolina, and Columbia and Richmond counties in Georgia, are eligible to apply for the grants.
Interested teachers should contact their school principals for more information.
The deadline to submit applications is Feb. 24.
For an application, visit www.srremediation.com. On the bottom of the homepage, click on the STAR Grants link, and download the application documents. Applicants must submit documents to tina.melton@srs.gov before Feb. 24.
For more information, contact Tina Melton, SRR Public Affairs, at 803-646-9368.
SRR is a team of companies led by Amentum with partners Bechtel National, Jacobs, and BWX Technologies Inc. Critical subcontractors for the contract are Orano, Atkins, and Amentum N&E Technical Services.