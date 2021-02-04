S.C. schools report almost 2,500 COVID-19 cases in January

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control confirmed 2,497 COVID-19 cases in schools statewide from Dec. 31 to Jan. 31.

January's count marks a decrease by about 650 cases from the previous month, but it still had a relatively high number of cases compared to most of the fall semester.

S.C. DHEC's school report only includes students and employees who physically attended school with the coronavirus in its infectious period.

There have been 9,863 COVID-19 cases in South Carolina schools since the beginning of the 2020-2021 school year, according to S.C. DHEC. A total of 7,130 of these have been students, and 2,733 have been employees.

In Aiken County, 38 public schools, along with six private schools and two charter schools, reported COVID-19 cases over the last 30 days. Most of them reported fewer than five student and/or employee cases.

Some schools in Aiken County had more than five COVID-19 cases over the last 30 days.

North Augusta High reported nine student cases and five employee cases, according to S.C. DHEC. Out of all public schools in Aiken County, North Augusta High has had the most confirmed infectious cases cumulatively, with 33 cases since the beginning of the school year.

Oakwood Windsor Elementary had eight students attend school with the virus this month, according to S.C. DHEC. Langley-Bath-Clearwater Middle School reported six student cases, and both Chukker Creek Elementary and Midland Valley High reported five.

In Edgefield County, five public schools, a charter school and a private school reported cases. According to S.C. DHEC, all of them had fewer than five student cases, employee cases or both.

Six public schools in Barnwell County also reported fewer than five student cases, employee cases or both.

To view S.C. DHEC's COVID-19 school report, visit scdhec.gov/covid19 and click on "Student, Teacher & Faculty Cases." The report includes both cumulative and recent data for individual public, private and charter schools statewide.