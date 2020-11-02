S.C. report card shows higher-than-average graduation rate, teacher salaries in Aiken County

The Aiken County Public School District reported a higher graduation rate and college/career readiness than the state average, according to the South Carolina's 2019-2020 report card.
According to the report, 91.2% of Aiken County seniors graduated last year, beating the statewide average of 82.1%. The report card shows higher-than-statewide graduation rates in Aiken County over the last few years.
“Of the few metrics that were reported on the annual report cards, we are particularly pleased that our graduation rate continues to exceed the state average,” Superintendent King Laurence said in a school district press release.
Not all aspects of South Carolina's annual report card were included this year.
The U.S. Department of Education approved the state's request in March to waive spring statewide assessments, accountability ratings and certain reporting requirements in the Elementary and Secondary Education Act for the 2019-2020 school year, according to an Oct. 30 press release from the state department of education.
“The 2019-20 school year was unlike any other that our state and nation has faced,” State Superintendent Molly Spearman said in a press release. “With facilities closed due to the novel coronavirus in March, our schools were unable to administer many of the accountability measures that are used for the basis of our annual report cards. Instead, these report cards highlight those aspects of our education system such as safety, finance and classroom environment that are equally important.”
Academics
With 68.9% of graduating seniors considered college or career ready, Aiken County beat the statewide average of 61% in the 2019-2020 school year.
Of the school district's graduating seniors from the prior year, 2018-2019, 76.1% enrolled in a two- or four-year college or technical college pursuing an associates degree, certificate or diploma in the fall after graduation, according to the report card. The statewide average was 67.2%.
The school district scored lower than the state average in the kindergarten readiness assessment.
However, the school district reported higher rates than the state average for first and second grade students on track for mathematics and English language arts at the next grade level.
Student safety
There were 13 incidents of non-rape sexual assault and one incident of rape or attempted rape during the last school year in the Aiken County Public School District, according to the report card, which cites Unsafe Incident Information as reported in the 2019-2020 Incident Management System.
The school district reported 156 incidents of bullying or harassment, 69 incidents of physical attack without a weapon, 348 threats of physical attack without a weapon and two incidents of possession of a firearm or explosive.
According to the report card, the district reported no robberies with a weapon, robberies with a firearm or explosive, physical attacks with a weapon, physical attacks with a firearm or explosive, threats of physical attacks with a weapon or threats of physical attack with a firearm or explosive.
The report card also includes some discipline data:
- 7,247 students with in-school suspensions.
- 4,995 students with out-of-school suspensions.
- 43 students expelled.
- 20 school-related arrests and referrals to law enforcement.
Student engagement
About one third of seventh and eighth grade students in the school district were enrolled in high school credit courses, according to the report card. Of all eighth graders, 99.7% had an Individual Graduation Plan.
In the district, 19.1% of students participated in a gifted and talented program.
The chronic absenteeism rate was 17.4% in the school district – higher than the statewide rate of 13.8%.
Classroom environment
Teachers' average salary in the school district was $54,433 last year, according to the report card.
Of the 1,601 teachers, 56.6% held advanced degrees.
Ninety-one percent of teachers returned to their jobs from the previous year, according to the report card.
Financial information
On average, teachers in Aiken County Public Schools made $2,223 more than the average teacher statewide.
Administrators in the district made an average salary of $86,838 – that's $3,334 less than the statewide average.
Total per-pupil expenditure was $9,615 in the school district. The statewide average was $11,176.
In the district, 63.5% of students were in poverty, defined by the report card as being enrolled in TANF, Medicaid or SNAP any time during a three-year period, or being a foster child, homeless or a migrant.
The statewide percentage of students in poverty was 61.1%, according to the report card.
For more information, view the 2019-2020 report card online at screportcards.com.