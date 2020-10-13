S.C. DHEC reports 1,277 cumulative virus cases in S.C. schools

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 1,277 cumulative cases of COVID-19 in K-12 schools statewide Tuesday, an increase of 235 from last week.
The S.C. DHEC reports include students and employees who entered a school or school-sponsored activity during their infectious period of COVID-19.
A total of 26 public and private schools in Aiken County have reported COVID-19 cases during this school year, according to S.C. DHEC. Most of them have fewer than five cases among students or faculty.
North Augusta High is the second school in the county to have five reported student cases, the first being Aiken High.
In this week's report, two more Aiken County schools were added to the cumulative list: Schofield Middle and the private school Midland Valley Christian Academy. Here are the schools:
- Aiken High (five students, <5 faculty)
- Aiken Scholars Academy (<5 students)
- Belvedere Elementary (<5 students)
- Byrd Elementary (<5 students)
- Grace Child Development Center (<5 students)
- Graniteville Elementary (<5 students)
- Greendale Elementary (<5 students)
- Hammond Hill Elementary (<5 faculty)
- Jefferson Elementary (<5 students)
- Langely-Bath-Clearwater Middle (<5 students)
- Mead Hall Episcopal School (<5 students)
- Midland Valley Christian Academy (<5 students)
- Midland Valley High (<5 students)
- Mossy Creek Elementary (<5 faculty)
- New Ellenton STEAM Magnet Middle (<5 students)
- North Aiken Elementary (<5 students)
- North Augusta Elementary (<5 students, <5 faculty)
- North Augusta High (five students, <5 faculty)
- Oakwood-Windsor Elementary (<5 faculty)
- Paul Knox Middle (<5 students, <5 faculty)
- Redcliffe Elementary (<5 students)
- Ridge Spring-Monetta Middle (<5 students)
- Schofield Middle (<5 students)
- South Aiken High (<5 students, <5 faculty)
- Wagener-Salley High (<5 students)
- Warrenville Elementary (<5 students, <5 faculty)
In Barnwell County, fewer than five cases have been reported at the Barnwell County Career Center, Kelly Edwards Elementary, Barnwell High and Guinyard Butler Middle.
Barnwell County private school Jefferson Davis Academy has reported 15 student cases and fewer than five faculty cases.
Storm Thurmond High in Edgefield County has reported fewer than five student cases.
S.C. DHEC notes that the coronavirus cases were not necessarily transmitted within school grounds.
"Unlike a nursing home, where residents live at the facility, students, teachers and faculty come and go from school and are active in their community and could come into contact with the virus outside of a school setting," DHEC states on its website.
Visit S.C. DHEC's website to view the bi-weekly school report.