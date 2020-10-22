S.C. class of 2020 saw dip in ACT scores; North Augusta High scored highest district-wide

South Carolina's public school class of 2020 had lower ACT exam scores than the previous class, according to a Thursday press release from the South Carolina Department of Education.

The students, who graduated amid the COVID-19 pandemic, had an average composite score of 18.1, compared to an average of 18.6 from their 2019 counterparts, according to statewide data.

The number of graduates who met three or four of the ACT's College Readiness Benchmarks also went down from 24% in 2019 to 22% in 2020, according to the press release.

Molly Spearman, state superintendent of education, expressed disappointment in the department's press release.

“I am disappointed to see a decrease in ACT performance from our graduates,” Spearman said in the press release. “When we noticed in 2018 how wide the disparity gap was between our high performing schools and districts and our low performing, positive results occurred because we placed emphasis on addressing those issues over the following year. It is clear that the gap still exists and we must maintain a laser focus on regaining high quality classroom instruction and student achievement.”

From 2018 to 2019, the average composite score among public school seniors went up from 18.0 to 18.6, according to SCDE's data. However, there was also a drop in the number of test takers between those years.

The exam was taken by 51,183 seniors from the class of 2018, while only 33,834 seniors from the class of 2019 took the exam, according to the public school data.

Aiken County

In Aiken County, 1,061 graduating seniors took the ACT exam last school year, making an average composite score of 17.8, lower than the statewide average.

The class of 2019 in Aiken County had an average score of 18.1, with 963 students taking the exam.

2020 seniors in Aiken County public schools scored highest in reading and lowest in English. Here are their average section scores, according to SCDE data:

• English: 15.5

• Math: 17.1

• Reading: 17.6

• Science: 17.4

Despite the statewide dip in scores, two Aiken County public schools improved their scores from last year. Aiken High and Midland Valley High both scored higher in 2020 than in 2019.

Other schools – South Aiken High, Wagener-Salley High, Ridge Spring-Monetta High and Silver Bluff High – had lower scores in 2020.

North Augusta High had the highest average score district-wide in 2020 with an average score of 18.8 – the same as the school's average in 2019, and 231 seniors took the exam.

South Aiken High is a close second, with an average score of 18.7, and 241 seniors took the exam.

In 2019, South Aiken High had the highest average score in the district with 20.1.

Aiken High's 2020 seniors also scored above the statewide average with 18.3. The 206 seniors who took the exam increased the school's average from 2019 by 0.6 points.