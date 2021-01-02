Report: Pandemic intensifies 'crisis' in South Carolina teacher recruitment

South Carolina public schools were left with more vacancies and fewer new hires than last year, according to the 2020 Educator Supply and Demand Report by the Center for Educator Recruitment, Retention, and Advancement (CERRA).

About 700 teaching or service positions were vacant at the beginning of the 2020-2021 school year, a 26% increase compared to last year, according to CERRA's report. According to its website, CERRA is the oldest teacher recruitment program in the United States.

On Dec. 17, state superintendent Molly Spearman released a statement saying the pandemic has intensified a statewide teacher crisis.

“If there has been any good to come out of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is that South Carolinians have a newfound appreciation for the tremendous job that teachers have in educating our students,” Spearman said in the release. “However, the pandemic has intensified the teacher crisis in our state as evidenced by the (CERRA) report."

Literacy, mathematics, business/marketing/computer technology and art had the largest spikes in vacancies, according to the report. CERRA notes that districts were asked to include interventionist positions with literacy and math, so that may explain some of the increased vacancy numbers.

Special education has the most vacant teaching positions, which is typical, according to CERRA. A total of 20% of all vacant teaching jobs were in special education this year.

CERRA reported more early-career resignations this year, with 36% of first-year teachers not returning to jobs in the same school district, up from 28% last year.

However, school districts reported 10% fewer departures overall among teachers compared to last year. The reason for leaving is unknown for about 30% of the departures, but 32% of the teachers said they left for personal or family reasons.

In the report, CERRA notes that the pandemic may have led to more teacher departures after the survey was complete. The organization plans to survey districts again in early 2021 to assess the impact of COVID-19, according to the report.

To address the teacher shortage, Spearman and the S.C. Department of Education have called for several actions, according to the release.

These actions include retroactively funding the annual step increase for 2020-2021, providing a salary increase of at least 2% for teachers in the next fiscal year, providing for step salary increases through 28 years of service, increasing the teacher supply supplement and streamlining the teacher evaluation process. Spearman is also calling for "protected unencumbered planning time to dedicate to non-instructional tasks," according to the release.

"Now is the time for state and local leaders to come together for current and future educators by supporting financial incentives, policies and programs that will help ensure we have a strong, high quality teacher workforce serving our students for years to come,” Spearman said in the release.

Aiken County

The lack of an annual pay raise, called a step increase, for the 2020-2021 school year in South Carolina has been a topic of discussion in the Aiken County Public School District.

In October, the Aiken County Board of Education voted to provide a "Christmas and loyalty bonus" to employees in the school district, with increased bonuses for employees with several years of school district work behind them.

The bonus was meant to offset the lack of a step increase, school district chief officer of finance Tray Traxler explained at the Oct. 28 meeting.

Keith Liner, then the chairman of the school board, moved to have members of the salary committee "meet with the legislative delegation before the January session begins to discuss the problem with delaying the step increase until the 2021-2022 budget."

“This may be a fruitless effort,” Liner said on Oct. 28, “but I think it’s incumbent on us to go and try to plead our case to the delegation so that our employees won’t go another year or multiple years without a step increase, if they don’t take some action on it early in the session.”

CERRA's annual supply and demand report is available online, along with archived reports from previous years. Visit cerra.org/supply-and-demand.html to view the reports.