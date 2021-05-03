Registration opens for returning students in Aiken County public schools

Registration for returning students in the Aiken County Public School District has begun, the district announced Monday.
Families can register students for the 2021-2022 school year online through their parent portal accounts. For assistance with accessing the parent portal, families can reach out to their child's school, according to the school district.
The all-virtual Aiken Innovate program, a stay-at-home option offered to families during the COVID-19 pandemic, will return for the 2021-2022 school year.
Aiken County school superintendent King Laurence said in November that a demand for virtual learning will likely remain after the pandemic is over.
Families can sign up their middle- and high-school students for the Aiken Innovate waiting list until May 28 with the main student registration form, according to the school district.
Only students in good academic standing and passing all their current classes can join Aiken Innovate. The program will not be offered to elementary students.
For more information, visit acpsd.net.