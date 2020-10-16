Redcliffe Elementary teacher named Aiken County Teacher of the Year

School district officials gave a special surprise to a Redcliffe Elementary School teacher Friday morning.
Misty McConnell won the Teacher of the Year award in the Aiken County Public School District. She teaches third grade.
At 8:30 a.m., all faculty members were called over the intercom for a "meeting" in the school's cafeteria.
While everyone gathered in the cafeteria, school district officials and McConnell's family waited in the hallway just outside to surprise her with a bouquet, gifts and a trophy.
The plan worked. McConnell said she was "absolutely not" expecting the cafeteria meeting to be an award ceremony.
"We've had so many meetings and things like that, with everything going on, so we just expected it to be another meeting," McConnell said.
Although the 2020 teacher of the year did not always know she would go into the teaching profession, McConnell said she's always loved school.
Growing up, McConnell liked to play school with her brother and even wanted to go to summer school. She discovered she had a knack for teaching while taking education classes in college.
Today, working with students is her favorite part of the job.
"I love my children, my students," McConnell said. "They are such good people, so working with them every single day and just getting to know each and every single one of them is just the highlight of my day."
McConnell said she always makes sure to tell her students she loves them and to have a good day or weekend.
"I want them to know that every day when they leave, there's someone out there that loves them," McConnell said.