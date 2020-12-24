Readers make record donation to Community Christmas Card for Aiken County students

During a year of hardship for many, readers of the Aiken Standard came through for local students in need.

Readers donated a total of $6,498 to the fourth annual Community Christmas Card in 2020, the highest amount yet. Thanks to the generous donations, students in need at Aiken County public schools will have access to clothes, shoes, food, hygiene items, school supplies and more all year long.

"Once again, we asked Aiken Standard readers to give to our local kids in need, and their generous outpouring will change lives," said Rhonda Overbey, publisher of the Aiken Standard and the North Augusta Star. "These donations will relieve economic hardships and grow a fund allowing educators to move beyond environmental conditions and focus on teaching our kids."

Teachers and counselors can pull from this fund directly to meet students' immediate needs. Whether a child needs a pair of eyeglasses or money for a utility bill at home, the Community Christmas Card fund will help remove economic barriers and help students focus on their education.

For all donations of $1 or more, the Aiken Standard is publishing contributors' names, or the names of people contributors chose to honor, inside the Christmas Day edition of the newspaper.

As always, 100% of donations will go toward helping local students.

"I'm proud to be part of a community that supports projects like the Community Christmas Card. Thank you for once again exceeding expectations. Your contributions will help keep the Christmas spirit alive all year!" Overbey said.