Readers have until Friday to join the Aiken Standard's Community Christmas Card

Those looking to give a gift to students countywide have until Friday to join the Aiken Standard's 2020 Community Christmas Card for Aiken County students.
By donating as little as $1, you can add your name to the card published in the Christmas Day edition of the Aiken Standard.
All proceeds go to Aiken County Public Schools, where teachers and counselors can pull from the fund to help students in need.
Over the last four years, the fund has assisted students in need of clothing, hygiene products, eyeglasses, shoes, school supplies and even utility bills at home.
Day-to-day challenges – like a toothache, poor eyesight or a lack of warm winter clothing – can make it difficult for students to concentrate during school, said Rhonda Overbey, publisher of the Aiken Standard and the North Augusta Star.
“If we can remove these small barriers, it really does open up opportunities for kids to learn,” Overbey said.
Readers can donate in their own name, or they can honor another person or in memory of a loved one. Businesses and organizations can also participate, making contributions in the names of their employees or members.
There are multiple ways to contribute to the Community Christmas Card.
To make a donation online, visit aikenstandard.com/donate.
To donate by mail, please write legibly the names to sign on the Community Christmas Card and send at least $1 per name. The Aiken Standard’s mailing address is 326 Rutland Drive, Aiken, S.C. 29802.
Readers can also donate with a phone call. Call the Aiken Standard office between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at 803-648-2311 to put the donation on your debit or credit card.
The deadline to contribute is Friday, Dec. 11, at 5 p.m.