Quarantines at record high in Aiken County schools

Out of the record-breaking 1,273 quarantines logged in the Aiken County Public School District last week, 649 were elementary school students.

Elementary school employees were also quarantined due to possible COVID-19 exposure more than middle and high school employees combined, even among those quarantined due to non-workplace exposure.

Since Nov. 17, elementary schools have been the only ones to operate at full capacity, with all face-to-face students attending at once for four days a week. Middle and high schools have been using the two-day hybrid model, in which only half the students are in classrooms on any given day.

Many classrooms may become more populated on Monday, as more than 2,500 former Aiken Innovate students return to in-person learning.

The number of quarantines from Jan. 10-16 narrowly breaks the previous record from November, when quarantines spiked to 1,267 after all schools opened their doors to full-capacity classes over the course of October. That quarantine count led to the return to half-capacity classrooms – except in elementary schools.

In the past, elementary students have not been quarantined at higher rates than other students. The November spike affected high school students more than anyone else, and the bulk of them were exposed at school, according to data provided by the school district.

Among elementary students' quarantines last week, the split between school virus exposure and non-school virus exposure is close to even. School exposures account for about 9% more than non-school exposures, according to district data.

Students at all levels made up about 84% of the quarantines last week, according to district data. About one out of every 21 students in the district were quarantined.

Among employees district-wide, 204 people were quarantined. That's just over 6% of employees, according to the data.

Aiken County schools are not the only ones in the area with a higher-than-usual quarantine count.

The Edgefield County School District moved all schools to remote learning on Jan. 21. A press release from the district said there had been a "significant rise" in quarantines among staff members specifically.

Aiken charter school Horse Creek Academy has also temporarily moved to remote learning. The school's executive director cited quarantines, rising local COVID-19 cases and high hospital occupancy rates as some of the reasons for the closure.

COVID-19 cases

The school district reported a total of 116 new COVID-19 cases among students, employees and temporary staff or volunteers from Jan. 10-16.

Students account for 75 of those cases. Only eight of them attend all-virtual classes, and the rest go to face-to-face school.

Thirty-eight employees and three temporary staff members or volunteer coaches also reported cases.

This brings the cumulative total this school year to 907 coronavirus cases, according to the school district's data release.

Some schools reported higher case counts than others. Aiken High School and North Augusta High School both reported eight new student cases, and Midland Valley High School reported 13.

Employees who work for the school district, not a particular school, account for 13 of the 38 employee cases.

Earlier this month, the district reported 157 cases during the week of Jan. 3-9. That's a record-breaking high – not including the 178 cases reported over a three week period from Dec. 13 to Jan. 2.

The total number of students in the district is 22,325, and 16,165 of them attend face-to-face classes as of Jan. 16, according to the school district. There are 3,397 total employees.

To view the Aiken County Public School District's weekly COVID-19 updates, visit acpsd.net/Page/48564.