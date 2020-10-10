Q&A with Sandra Shealey, Aiken County school board candidate for District 1

Sandra Shealey is the incumbent candidate running for the District 1 seat on the Aiken County Board of Education. The Aiken Standard asked Shealey three questions, and below are her responses, edited for length.
Q. What are the school district’s strengths and weaknesses in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic?
A. I’m proud of Aiken County Public School District and how they have responded to the challenges associated with this unprecedented time. They have been innovative and have gone above and beyond to serve our students and our community.
The internet service in the rural areas of Aiken County is not good, so I had the privilege to work with Sen. Nikki Setzler, Rep. Bill Taylor and others in the S.C. State Legislature to provide hotspots and devices for our students.
The virtual and hybrid plans that have been put in place are necessary at this time. I feel the school board made the best decision given the situation with the rise in the number of positive COVID-19 cases during the summer. Since this new school year has begun, our custodians and staff have done a great job keeping our schools sanitized and safe for everyone in our schools.
Q. How will you address diversity and inclusion in your role as a school board member?
A. Diversity and inclusion is very important to me as a school board member. My husband and I adopted our son from Guatemala when he was 9 months old. He is Hispanic, and we have a larger Hispanic population in the eastern area of Aiken County that I serve. It is important for us to serve every student equally and give them the tools and support to be successful. I also believe that we should continue to provide diversity training for our staff. In addition, I want to see us improve and expand services for our special education students.
Q. What are District 1's biggest needs, and how will you address them?
A. One of our biggest needs in District 1, especially during this time of virtual and hybrid learning, is better internet service. The S.C. Legislature recently addressed legislation that will expand broadband service in our rural areas.
Discipline is also an area that needs to be looked at. We have a good policy, but need to make sure that it is being implemented consistently. We are addressing this by ensuring that we have clear guidelines for ISS, OSS, and Expulsion. It is important to address behavioral issues at the root as early as possible.
Teacher recruitment and retention is very important in District 1. We can continue to improve on teacher retention and recruitment by offering competitive salaries and raises. I would also like to see us do more recruiting and advertising in our colleges and universities in South Carolina. Lastly, we need to continue to expand course offerings for CATE programs and college credit classes so that our students will be college and career ready.