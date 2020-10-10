Q&A with Samuretta Muldrow, Aiken County school board candidate for District 1

Samuretta Muldrow is the challenger candidate running for the District 1 seat on the Aiken County Board of Education. The Aiken Standard asked Muldrow three questions, and below are her responses, edited for length.
Q. What are the school district's strengths and weaknesses in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic?
A. Regarding strengths, we agree with Aiken County’s current response to the pandemic and finding safe methods to keep our children engaged in a blended instructional format here in District 1. I would hope the district has or will implement and coordinate a contingency plan for a repeat of this pandemic. These steps will continue to ensure the safety of our students.
Regarding weaknesses, we need to have a shareable manual on how to immediately respond to this type of threat to our community. The pandemic has revealed our lack of broadband access in District 1. The efforts made with providing hotspots and computers are applauded, but these efforts have proven to be inadequate for our students, especially our students in rural areas.
Q. How will you address diversity and inclusion in your role as a school board member?
A. Minority teacher recruitment needs to be addressed. We have an issue of community representation in teacher recruitment. In our area where 57% of the population is African-American, it is not reflected in our teacher staff. I would like to collaborate with our principals to see how we can create incentives for Minority Teacher Recruitment. Also, incentives for Spanish teachers and translators for our Spanish-speaking student population and for those students who want to learn Spanish as a second language.
Career Clusters in District 1 are limited to Welding, Cosmetology and Health Sciences. Our students are not given the opportunity to attend the Aiken County Career and Technology Center, where there are 15 certificate programs that they could benefit from. I understand that distance and transportation may be an issue, but it needs to be looked into to see how we can get the students there or how we can bring more Career Clusters to District 1. I believe we can develop, given access to funding, local career clusters. I would like to see internships, co-ops and OJT developed between or schools and industries in our county. Doing this would improve our student’s representation in learning and career opportunities in the community.
Q. What are District 1’s biggest needs, and how will you address them?
A. While there are wonderful improvements to our Ridge Spring Schools, we still have facility needs in our Wagener schools. I want to be a part of the technology push for access for our students in District 1.
Education and career program access or development for Career Clusters in District 1. I believe we have not because we ask not. Some of our issues of diversity and inclusion could be resolved if we made this our priority for District 1.