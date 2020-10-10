Q&A with Patricia Hanks, Aiken County school board candidate for District 4

Patricia Hanks is the challenger candidate running for the District 4 seat on the Aiken County Board of Education. The Aiken Standard asked Hanks three questions, and below are her responses, edited for length.
Q. What are the school district’s strengths and weaknesses in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic?
A. Strengths of the district during COVID-19 have been the implementation of the hybrid versus virtual option for the fall return to school, the continuation of providing/delivering meals to students during the crisis, and delaying the elementary return to full time in-school instruction until further COVID numbers could be received and reviewed from the health task team.
The biggest weaknesses have been the lack of organization with the technology components for virtual learners and teachers. Things such as a lack of unified technology platforms and apps, no quick guidance available for connectivity issues, and the lack of teacher preparation and support plans have caused confusion and chaos within the virtual learning environment.
Q. How will you address diversity and inclusion in your role as a school board member?
A. Within the board, it all starts with open dialogue amongst all members. I would encourage engagement and training to help board members better understand how issues of diversity and inclusiveness play out in the work and important decisions made by the board. I would also work to create and implement strong action plans that enhance the efforts of sharing the importance of diversity and inclusion with all of our schools as well as the community.
From the classroom perspective, I would fully support our administrators and school programs that help ALL children to feel included and to understand the importance of traits like compassion, tolerance, and respect for others. When schools make inclusion and diversity a priority, students thrive, learn how to appreciate different perspectives, and become better citizens of the world.
Q. What are District 4’s biggest needs, and how will you address them?
A. Teacher support – providing an elevated voice by ensuring regular and consistent feedback sessions. Teachers are critical to the success of the entire educational process and they must feel supported. Professional development is also needed, especially during these COVID times, to ensure learning and teaching methods are maximized.
Tutoring – it is known that the impact of COVID-19 on student achievement gains from the previous school year will be quite noticeable once students return to full time instruction. There are also concerns that the achievement gap that existed prior to COVID will be even larger. I would encourage early intervention by having organized, strong, tutoring programs in place and readily available.
Technology updates/innovation – providing devices to students is just one part of the solution. I would focus on internet connectivity issues, establish uniform platforms that are user friendly, reduce the number of homework apps, and establish clear guidelines for support to teachers and students who may be struggling.