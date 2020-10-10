Q&A with Keith Liner, Aiken County school board candidate for District 4

Keith Liner is the incumbent candidate for the District 4 seat in the Aiken County Board of Education. The Aiken Standard asked Liner three questions, and below are his responses, edited for length.
Q. What are the school district’s strengths and weaknesses in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic?
A. With the input of teachers, staff, and community, the District’s Back to School Committee put together a solid plan based on guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control to return to school safely. Collaboration between stakeholders was a key element for a successful plan. The greatest strength of the plan was that it addressed the needs of parents who wanted their students to come back to face-to-face instruction and parents who preferred all virtual instruction. Due to the size of the county, internet connectivity is our biggest challenge for virtual instruction. Even with the hotspots provided by state funding, students are experiencing challenges with connection. This issue must continue to be addressed.
Q. How will you address diversity and inclusion in your role as a school board member?
A. Diversity means to me “Do Unto Others as You Would Have Them Do Unto You.” Everyone deserves to be treated with dignity and respect. We must lead by example through the actions of our daily lives. I believe the District is doing well with diversity and inclusion. For example, the 2010 U.S. Census showed the racial make-up of Aiken County’s population to be 69.6% White, 24.6% African-American, and 4.9% Hispanic. One would expect the District’s employee population to reflect the demographics of the county and it does. The makeup of District employees is approximately 69.5% White and 38.8% African-American.
Our students participate in school specific diversity programs, Black History Month and essay contests. The District has served our 2041 ESOL students, by adding more teachers to reduce the student-teacher ratio. In the future, I would like to see celebration of other ethnic groups expanded, such as Hispanic Heritage Month.
Q. What are District 4’s biggest needs, and how will you address them?
A. North Augusta is blessed with passionate teachers and staff. This passion is reflected in the school report cards, which show all seven schools rating average or above.
North Augusta still has some facility challenges. MCES and NAES are within capacity and are in good condition. HHES and BES are aging facilities that are near or over capacity. HHES and BES conditions are being addressed by ongoing construction projects. NAMS is aging, but is under capacity. A plan is needed to address the NAMS facility. PKMS is overcapacity, which I believe is the biggest issue in District 4. The capacity issue will be addressed with the construction of Highland Springs Middle School, which is funded, but it will be a couple of years before Highland Springs is open. The needs at NAHS are being resolved by the on-going construction, which should be complete in 2024.