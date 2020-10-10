Q&A with John Bradley, Aiken County school board candidate for District 8

John Bradley is the incumbent candidate running for the District 8 seat on the Aiken County Board of Education. The Aiken Standard asked Bradley three questions, and below are his responses, edited for length.
Q. What are the school district’s strengths and weaknesses in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic?
A. We recognize that a less than full time return to classes poses a hardship on many parents and is less than best for students. The district has taken a careful, measured approach to responding to the pandemic, providing a choice of instructional formats for students. Health monitoring of students returning to school is another strength. A weakness in the district’s efforts is the lack of availability of internet connectivity to some homes. The district is providing hotspots to counter this. Also, the virtual instructional program had to be created in limited time, resulting in a number of problems to be solved. Another strength is that the district is in the process of providing computers to all students, which will provide greater access to at home learning. A major strength is the dedication and expertise of the district’s faculty and staff.
Q. How will you address diversity and inclusion in your role as a school board member?
A. I will strive to see that every student has the same opportunities for participation. Assistance should be provided to students in need regardless of race. Efforts should be made to welcome and encourage all parents to become participants in their children’s education by attending teacher conferences, school open house programs, and the like. I will continue to support the efforts of the district to recruit high quality teachers of all races and to insure that all students have equal access to all programs provided by the school district. Currently, students of all races participate in district sponsored programs such as band, sports, ROTC, clubs, and all instructional programs.
Q. What are the District 8’s biggest needs, and how will you address them?
A. I don’t believe that District 8’s needs are unique. The entire school district needs better access to WiFi, lower pupil teacher ratios, and improved teacher retention. Improving distance learning curriculum and technology is needed and should be a priority even after the COVID-19 virus is controlled. This could be useful with students who cannot attend regular school because of health and safety issues. Better communication with parents and greater participation by them in their children’s school activities should be encouraged. I will work towards addressing these needs through policy and budgetary means.