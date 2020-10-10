Q&A with Douglas Slaughter, Aiken County school board candidate for District 8

Douglas Slaughter is the challenger candidate for the District 8 seat on the Aiken County Board of Education. The Aiken Standard asked Slaughter three questions, and below are his responses, edited for length.
Q. What are the school district’s strengths and weaknesses in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic?
A. The school board made an excellent decision to develop a task force to provide guidance and direction to the district. Their experience and perspectives aided the district’s decision making. The principles and teachers in our district schools are doing everything they can to ensure the students who are attending in person are following the guidelines established by the state and federal levels.
I believe the greatest threat from COVID-19 is losing ground in student achievement. ACSD is first in student achievement based upon the school report cards. The district needs to develop a plan to strengthen virtual learning. There needs to be a more effective training program for teachers, as well as parents, on how to better facilitate virtual learning.
Q. How will you address diversity and inclusion in your role as a school board member?
A. I would work to create a district that models diversity and inclusion. Diversity and inclusion should be modeled at every level, on the board, within district leadership, principals, teachers and students. Bias can be conscious and unconscious, so part of the district's on-going development should address topics related to this and other diversity and inclusion areas starting at the board and district level.
The State Board of Education has developed several creative and inventive programs at the high school and college level, Teacher Cadets and Call Me Mister, to ensure that South Carolina has well educated and qualified teachers in the future. Secondly, we need to address the hiring process. Creating the right recruiting and interviewing process that ensures diversity participation is important. The district must be proactive in recruiting and making sure that the district has a competitive pay scale to incentivize working in our district.
Q. What are District 8’s biggest needs, and how will you address them?
A. It is important for our school board to consider the needs of every child in the Aiken County School District beyond the consideration for our individual district. The unprecedented environment that we are living in has created some specific needs for the more rural areas in our district. Virtual learning requires upgrades in infrastructure to ensure our students will be able to connect to their teachers through the internet. As an advocate for the district, it will be important to build partnerships with the private sector and community partners such as the faith community to support the expansion of connectivity within the district.
Creating a rigorous online learning environment for Aiken County students will require equipping parents with the necessary skills to help their children. The district should provide support within the local schools with the help of community partners to assist parents with these skills.