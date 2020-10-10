Q&A with Cameron Nuessle, Aiken County school board candidate for District 9

Cameron Nuessle is the incumbent candidate running for the District 9 seat on the Aiken County Board of Education. The Aiken Standard asked Nuessle three questions, and below are his responses, edited for length.
Q. What are the school district’s strengths and weaknesses in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic?
A. The school district’s response to COVID-19 has prioritized the health of students and their families by taking a measured approach to returning to school, providing PPE and cleaning supplies as well as establishing new procedures and protocols. It was a strength to offer a 100% virtual choice for parents, for those not comfortable returning to in-person instruction. Finally, educators and staff have demonstrated a great deal of flexibility and can-do attitude in making the progress that has been seen.
Technology challenges have been an issue. Everything from mobile hotspots not working to a lack of devices is still being overcome. In recent years, the school district did not prioritize going one-to-one on technology. Virtual learning programs take years, not months, to fully develop. Past decisions certainly made launching a virtual learning program challenging. Parents and students are unfortunately experiencing the issues of an immature program.
Q. How will you address diversity and inclusion in your role as a school board member?
A. The board should lead by example. That means ensuring we create an atmosphere on the board of proactive listening and welcoming ideas which are different from our own.
Not all students demonstrate achievement on an ELA and math standardized test. I believe it is important to offer outlets in music, art and science that allows all students to show their achievement.
I think students do well when parents feel like they are in a partnership with the school. I encourage the district to find more ways to go to parents and include them, beyond the normal parent/teacher conferences and open houses.
Finally, Gifted and Talented (GT) in elementary schools changed to separate GT classrooms about four years ago. The change reduced diversity in a classroom, and I would like to examine if any benefit came from it. We should examine the long-term effect of that decision.
Q. What are District 9’s biggest needs, and how will you address them?
A. Teacher retention and achievement gaps between schools are issues. From 2015 to 2019, teacher turnover climbed from 9% to 15%. This has a financial and educational cost. Teachers are leaving the profession due to discipline issues and a load of administrative tasks. I will advocate for eliminating non-value added tasks, including examining our assessment program. We have begun to address the cause of some discipline issues with the XSEL program. I will continue to advocate for early interventions to close the achievement gap.
With the Millbrook Elementary project underway, the largest gap in school security and modernization in District 9 is being addressed. There still are 30- to 50-year-old schools within District 9. We need to ensure that modernization plans for District 9 are scheduled and part of the facilities plan.