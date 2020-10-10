Q&A with Anthony James, Aiken County school board candidate for District 9

Anthony James is the challenger candidate running for the District 9 seat on the Aiken County Board of Education. The Aiken Standard asked James three questions, and below are his responses, edited for length.
Q. What are the school district’s strengths and weaknesses in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic?
A. The school board successfully created the COVID-19 panel and listened to the recommendations. However, the school district was weak in planning for the upcoming school year. My experience in emergency planning allowed me to see flaws early with the school board’s decisions. Other school districts were able to plan for the worst-case scenario, creating successful all-digital platforms this fall. The lack of planning led to a lack of resources for students and educators, a lack of training on resources for our educators, and a lack of communication to parents and guardians about the upcoming school year. Our district should be looking for new ideas on how to manage the education of our children. Adding my background in IT, makes me qualified to bring forth new and innovative ideas, while always listening to all of you.
Q. How will you address diversity and inclusion in your role as a school board member?
A. Inclusion and diversity have been brought to the forefront of our communities lately, and we must teach our children about our past so we can move into our future. Our school district is blessed to have diversity amongst the teachers, administrators, and staff, so I would seek the assistance and direction for those who are in the daily environment. I have been exposed to high levels of diversity during my 20 years in the military, state side and during deployments. Being in a family of educators has also exposed me to diversity and inclusion opportunities. This is an amazing county, filled with people who want the best for each other, especially the youth. We can expand on the progress that has been made and be a model for the rest of the state.
Q. What are District 9’s biggest needs, and how will you address them?
A. District 9 has numerous needs, but I do not have space here to go over them all. Our children, as a whole, deserve the best education, school, and facilities that can be provided. Many schools in our district are about 40 years old or older. We must ensure plans are laid to rebuild and upgrade our schools both structurally and technologically. Some of our schools have been upgraded, but that is a standard all of our schools should meet. All of our schools should be cutting edge and able to prepare our children for the future. We must support our educators and staff with safe facilities, access to and training to use cutting-edge technologies, and the forethought to ensure our schools are funded for the future. A lack of planning for the future will cause the quality education provided by our schools to fall.