Parents push for five-day instruction at Aiken County town hall meeting

A smattering of Aiken County residents voiced their concerns at the Aiken County Board of Education's town hall meeting at Silver Bluff High School on Tuesday, with some pushing for five-day instruction in schools.
About a dozen people filled the stands in Silver Bluff High's gymnasium, a smaller turnout compared to the town hall held at Wagener-Salley High School in September.
Multiple parents spoke in favor of returning to five-day instruction in the school district, saying their children are struggling under the current hybrid schedules. Until mid-February, all schools in the Aiken County Public School District are using partially-virtual, partially-face-to-face class schedules due to COVID-19 safety concerns.
Melinda Ball, who has participated in previous school board meetings alongside her family, asked the board to put students back in schools for full-time, face-to-face instruction.
"I wanted to suggest that maybe you survey your folks in your districts and see what they want, because teachers are afraid to get up and speak. All you're hearing from is from the teachers that don't want to go back and that are scared," Ball said.
Chairman John Bradley, who opposed the vote that will keep all schools in hybrid for the next few weeks, said he has been a major advocate of making scheduling decisions on a school-by-school basis.
Bradley said he feels children are going to learn best in a five-day instructional model.
"None of us up here really know what the best thing to do is, because we've never been down this path, and we don't know what works best …," Bradley said. "Parents are struggling. A lot of people are out of work. We're putting additional financial strains on families because of having to get childcare, and that's a real issue."
One parent spoke against going back to the five-day schedule.
Catherine Williams, whose daughter attends Aiken High School, voiced concerns about the safety and cleanliness of schools during the pandemic. She said students are scared.
Superintendent King Laurence said students are required to wear masks and remain socially distanced as much as possible, and that schools are being sanitized throughout the day. School district officials confirmed in the fall that all-day social distancing is not possible in full-capacity classrooms.
Superintendent's update
Prior to the public comment portion of the event, the superintendent presented some updates on the school district.
All middle and high school students have now been issued laptops, Laurence said.
"It would have been wonderful to have been able to roll those things out six months ago," Laurence said. "But almost immediately, when the pandemic hit, supplies of computers and other devices just completely disappeared."
On Monday, 2,568 students are leaving the all-virtual Aiken Innovate program to attend face-to-face classes, leaving 3,734 students in the program, Laurence said.
"Teachers are moving from the virtual setting, in many cases, back to their home schools, so that's going to be a change for them and a lot of other folks," Laurence said.
Laurence said a smaller demand for virtual learning is likely to remain after the COVID-19 pandemic ends among students who thrive in a virtual environment.
To view a livestream of the town hall meeting, visit acpsd.net.