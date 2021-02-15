Over $28 million in federal relief funds going to Aiken County Public School District

The South Carolina Department of Education is receiving more than $940 million from the federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund, state officials announced Friday.

Most of the grant funds will be distributed to local educational agencies, according to a SCDE document.

A total of $28,203,447 is going to the Aiken County Public School District. Based on school district data, the money works out to about $1,251 per student in Aiken County.

The relief fund is authorized by the CARES Act, which has provided aid during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the past, the Aiken County Public School District has used money from the CARES Act to purchase items like new laptops — improving accessibility for students as instruction moved to virtual and hybrid models.

District officials have not responded to a request for comment on how the $28 million might be used.

The statewide school districts that govern local public charter schools are receiving relief funds as well.

Horse Creek Academy's district, the Charter Institute at Erskine, is receiving $12,025,257. The district has 22 schools across South Carolina.

Another $12,376,102 is allocated for the South Carolina Public Charter School District, which governs 34 schools. In Aiken and Edgefield counties, this district includes Fox Creek High, Bettis Preparatory Leadership Academy and Tall Pines STEM Academy.