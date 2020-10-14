Opportunity to withdraw from Aiken Innovate approaches

Aiken Innovate families who wish to return to face-to-face instruction for the spring semester can sign up during a three-week period starting later this month.
From Friday, Oct. 23 to Friday, Nov. 13, families can request to transfer to face-to-face schooling through the Parent Portal.
This will be the only window of time to make the switch, according to an announcement on the school district's website. The spring semester will begin Jan. 25.
The decision to transfer out of Aiken Innovate would be a permanent one for the semester. Students will not be able to switch back to the virtual program after signing up for face-to-face, according to the school district.
All current Aiken Innovate must complete a form through Parent Portal indicating whether they would like to leave the program or stay.
There may be some changes next semester in both the virtual program and face-to-face schools.
"There is a strong possibility that teacher changes will occur for those who choose to remain in [Aiken Innovate] for the remainder of the year," reads the school district's announcement.
If a switch in teacher is made, first semester grades will be transferred to the new teacher.
High school students moving out of Aiken Innovate may need to participate in some courses virtually while on campus.
"Some high school credit courses may not be offered, or may not have available space in face-to-face classes," reads the announcement.
Families choosing face-to-face instruction will need to complete a transportation form through the parent portal if they need bus transportation.
The school district plans to release face-to-face student schedules on Jan. 19.
If Aiken Innovate students' schedules are impacted, the school district will notify them by Jan. 19.
For more information, visit acpsd.net.