Offering distance learning, retaining educators among Aiken County school district's goals

Taking advantage of distance-learning technology beyond the COVID-19 pandemic is one of the Aiken County Public School District's upcoming goals.

Superintendent King Laurence presented the school district's 2020-2021 goals at the Oct. 27 Aiken County Board of Education meeting.

The first of the district's goals is to "ensure the development of an instructional delivery system that builds on current classroom practices and takes advantage of distance learning technology," according to Laurence's presentation.

Some of the tasks involved in accomplishing the goal include deploying devices and equipment to students, improving technology infrastructure and support, developing a long-range distance learning plan and involving stakeholders – like parents, teachers and students – in planning, development and implementation, according to the presentation.

Laurence said the district has an opportunity to expand on what it has learned about distance learning during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The demand for virtual in the immediate future will not likely be as great as it has been during the pandemic, but it is here to stay," Laurence said.

The second goal for the district is to "ensure the development of a comprehensive system to maintain a positive, safe and nurturing environment for all students and staff," according to the presentation.

Some of the goal indicators, or factors the district will use to evaluate itself, include stakeholder involvement, suspension and expulsion data, alternative placement data, facility design and improvements, cleaning and disinfecting protocols, personal protective equipment, staff training, communication and public perception.

Recruiting and retaining high quality educators and support staff is the district's third goal.

"We will establish a culture of quality defined by integrity, optimism, unity and service," reads the presentation.

Indicators for the district's third goal include data for staff retention, recruiting, and exit interviews and surveys.

Other indicators include professional and staff development, leadership development, lowering pupil/teacher ratios, staff surveys, service awards, employee recognition, higher education partnerships, career pathing, budget recommendations and opportunities for staff voice, according to the presentation.

Laurence said he plans to recommend adding more step increases – or annual pay raises – to teachers' salaries.

Currently, step increases stop at 25 years of service, but it takes 28 years to retire, Laurence said.

"Our teacher salary schedule should at least reach to the point of retirement," Laurence said.

For more information, find the livestream of the Oct. 27 school board meeting at acpsd.net/Page/45152.