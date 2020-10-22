Nursing programs at Aiken Technical College reaccredited for another eight years

The Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing reaccredited Aiken Technical College's nursing programs for another eight years, according to a Tuesday press release from the college.

After a review process, the ACEN found that ATC's nursing programs — Associate in Applied Science Nursing (ADN) and Diploma in Applied Science Practical Nursing (LPN) — have continued to meet standards and prepare students for the nursing field.

The review process required a self-study report submitted by the ATC Nursing Division and a site visit from ACEN, according to the press release.

In the press release, Dr. Hannah Williams, ATC dean of nursing, said the reaccreditation demonstrates that the programs meet the highest educational standards.

"The attainment of national accreditation from ACEN is extremely important because it helps ensure the delivery of quality nursing education," Williams said in the press release.

Quality nursing education includes producing skilled graduates who exceed the expectations and needs of potential employers, patients and communities, Williams said in the press release.

“This is an outstanding outcome for the nursing programs and indicates the college is continuing to fulfill its mission of providing educational and workforce development opportunities,” Dr. Forest Mahan, ATC president, said in the press release. “Everyone in the Nursing Division is to be commended for their efforts and for providing our nursing students with learning experiences that prepare them to become successful nurses.”

