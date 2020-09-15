Number of COVID-19 cases nearly doubles among South Carolina students

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 275 cases of COVID-19 among South Carolina's students, nearly double the number reported last Tuesday.
This week's Tuesday report shows 414 total COVID-19 cases associated with schools in South Carolina, with school employees making up 139 of those.
On Sept. 8, DHEC reported 233 total cases, with 138 among students and 95 among school employees. Cases increased by 181 overall from last Tuesday.
In Aiken County, DHEC reports COVID-19 cases in 12 schools.
DHEC's report does not include specific numbers for these schools. Each of these schools has at least one, but fewer than five, cases among students or faculty:
• Aiken High (faculty)
• Belvedere Elementary (student)
• Graniteville Elementary (student)
• Hammond Hill Elementary (faculty)
• New Ellenton STEAM Magnet Middle (student)
• North Augusta High (student)
• Oakwood-Windsor Elementary (faculty)
• Paul Knox Middle (student and faculty)
• Ridge Spring-Monetta Middle (student)
• South Aiken High (student)
• Wagener-Salley High (student)
• Warrenville Elementary (student)
This is an increase from last Tuesday's count, which only reported cases at six Aiken County schools.
DHEC only reports K-12 students and employees who attended school or school-sponsored events during their infectious period. The report includes public, private and charter schools.
Although the cases are associated with schools, DHEC notes that not everyone in the report necessarily contracted the virus at school.
"Unlike a nursing home, where residents live at the facility, students, teachers and faculty come and go from school and are active in their community and could come into contact with the virus outside of a school setting," DHEC states on its website.
DHEC reports COVID-19 data for South Carolina schools on Tuesdays and Fridays. You can view these reports on DHEC's website through the "Schools & Childcare Centers (COVID-19)" page.
The Aiken County Public School District also reports local COVID-19 numbers among the county's public schools. The district releases numbers to the Aiken Standard on Wednesdays.