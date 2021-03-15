North Augusta High to host town hall with Aiken County school board

Community members can ask questions and voice concerns at the Aiken County Board of Education's town hall meeting Tuesday evening at North Augusta High School.

Unlike the public participation session during regular meetings, town halls allow people to ask questions and receive answers from board members. Tuesday's meeting agenda does not list any business items aside from the town hall discussion.

The meeting Tuesday will be the second of three times the school board will convene this month. The next regular meeting will take place next week on March 23.

The town hall will meeting begin at 6 p.m. March 16 in the cafeteria at North Augusta High School, located at 2000 Knob Cone Ave., North Augusta.

To view a livestream of the meeting, visit acpsd.net.

North Augusta High School will also host one of the district's COVID-19 vaccine clinics for school employees on March 24. Online registration for school district employees is available under "Announcements" at acpsd.net.