North Aiken Elementary receives $1,000 donation from the Aiken Chapter of The Links Inc.

The Aiken Chapter of The Links Inc. presented a $1,000 check to North Aiken Elementary School on Friday afternoon.

NAES Principal Elisa Sanders-Pee said the money will go toward the basketball goal for fourth and fifth grade students.

"Academics are very important, but being able to go outside and play, and socialize and truly use those communication skills, are equally important," Sanders-Pee said. "... Basketball is a sport that many of our students love. Our P.E. teacher, Coach Pope, fosters that love not just in basketball but just from building camaraderie and building sportsmanship."

Links chapter president Rosemary English said all four of her children attended NAES, from first grade through sixth grade.

"It is very, very heartwarming. I just wish we could give more," English said.

When NAES School Improvement Council Chair Gloria Allen presented the school's need for new playground equipment to the Aiken Chapter of The Links, she said the group's members unanimously voted to contribute funding.

Allen said it was an honor and a privilege to present the $1,000 check on Friday.

"Any way that a community organization or a community member can become involved ... I think it just makes a world of difference in how students feel about going forth with their academic work and feeling successful as a 21st-century student and citizen," Allen said.