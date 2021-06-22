No tuition increase for Aiken Technical College

Aiken Technical College announced Monday there will be no tuition increase for the next academic year.
Tuition will remain $189 per credit hour for Aiken County residents and $204 per credit hour for all other South Carolina residents.
“Our goal is to make sure that area residents have access to affordable, quality higher education. This past year has been tough on many financially, and by implementing no tuition increase, we hope that this will help alleviate financial concerns for those wanting to pursue a college credential,” said Dr. Forest Mahan, President of Aiken Technical College in a news release.
“In addition to keeping our tuition low, the college also offers several sources of financial aid, including SC Lottery Tuition Assistance, the SC WINS scholarship, and other forms of federal and state aid. Packaged together, a South Carolina resident could pay very little, if any, tuition.”
South Carolina residents meeting eligibility requirements for the South Carolina Lottery Tuition Assistance program can receive a tuition discount for the fall 2021 semester up to $85 per credit hour for a maximum of 15 credit hours per semester.
“Now is a great time for anyone who has been thinking about going to college or gaining a new skill to enroll at Aiken Technical College,” Mahan said.
ATC is currently accepting applications for the fall 2021 semester, which starts Aug. 16.