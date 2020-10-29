No school on Monday or Tuesday in Aiken County public schools

Students will not attend classes on Monday or Tuesday in the Aiken County Public School District, making the first week of November a three-day school week.

Monday, Nov. 2, will be a Parent Teacher Conference Day in Aiken County Public Schools, according to a school district announcement.

The parent-teacher conferences will run from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday.

"The specific schedule for conference appointment times will be communicated by your child’s school and/or teacher. Please reach out to your child‘s school if you have questions or concerns," reads the announcement.

Classes are also canceled on Tuesday, Nov. 3, for election day.

Neither students nor staff will need to attend school, according to the district calendar.

Wednesday, Nov. 4, marks the first day of the five-day week schedule, where face-to-face students attend classes on Mondays through Fridays.

Over the last month, students have been transitioning out of the two-day hybrid schedule with a four-day, Monday-through-Thursday schedule.

The Aiken County Board of Education voted on Oct. 6 to return to five-day instruction at all school levels.

For more information, visit acpsd.net.