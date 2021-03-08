New-to-district student registration window now open

Student registration for the 2021-22 school year for students who are new to Aiken County Public Schools and are not currently enrolled, as well as the application process for the school district’s 2021-22 4K Child Development Program, is now open.
New student registration is completed online. Parents and guardians will need an active email address to register their child. Our school zone locator, which may be accessed by clicking acpsd.net by clicking About Us > School Zone Locator, will automatically default to the school your child will attend based on the home address entered.
Prior to beginning the registration process, parents and guardians will need specific documents, including:
• Your child’s birth certificate.
• Immunization record.
• Proof of residency documents (2).
Parents and guardians may choose to scan the document (.doc or .pdf) or upload an image (photograph in .jpg or .png format) of the required documents. A copy of the child’s birth certificate and immunization record must also be submitted in person to the child’s school prior to the first day of the school year.
Parents and guardians will be asked to upload two proof-of-residency documents. Acceptable documents include the following:
• Mortgage contract or statement.
• S.C. driver's license or ID card.
• Property tax bill or receipt.
• Utility bill (electric, water or gas).
• Cable/satellite, internet or telephone bill.
• Homeowners/renters insurance policy.
• Notarized letter from landlord.
Parents and guardians will also be asked to enter the name of the child’s pediatrician and dentist, along with their telephone numbers and addresses. Family members and friends to call on in an emergency will also be requested. Parents and guardians may enter up to five emergency contacts.
The safety of your children is our highest priority. Any student riding an ACPSD school bus in grades PK to grade 2 must be met by an adult after school at the bus stop. Students in grade 2 and lower will not be left at a bus stop alone. An exception to this rule can be made if a younger student will be riding a bus and getting off at the bus stop with an older sibling (grade 3 or higher).
Parents and guardians will be asked to identify up to five individuals who may meet your child at the bus. You will need to list their names and a contact telephone number for each.
The annual application window for the school district’s 4K Child Development Program is open through Thursday, April 1.
A pre-kindergarten application may be completed online at acpsd.net by clicking About Us, then How to Enroll and finally New Student Registration. Parents and guardians must have an active email address to compete registration. Anyone needing assistance with the application process may visit Freedman Early Learning Center, located at 225 Aiken Road in Graniteville, between 8 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
“Research has proven that the earliest years of life, prior to school entry, are the most critical years for brain development. In fact, 90% of brain development occurs before age 5,” stated Program Director Paige Leopard. “Our 4K program provides a high-quality learning experience that helps prepare children physically, socially and emotionally for Kindergarten.”
The School Zone Locator is available on acpsd.net under the About Us channel. The locator will indicate what school a child is zoned for based on their physical address.
The school district’s full-day 4K program is for children who will turn 4 years old on or before Sept. 1. All required documents, including two proofs of residency (utility bill, cable bill, mortgage statement or rental agreement), an official birth certificate, immunization record, Medicaid card (if applicable) and income verification such as a W2 or pay stub, must be provided for a student to be considered for enrollment. Enrollment for the 4K Child Development Program is nondiscriminatory. In the event that providing a birth certificate is not possible, please speak to the school’s counselor and alternative accommodations will be made.
Parents and guardians are encouraged to complete the application as soon as possible as space in the full-day 4K program is limited. In the event the number of registered children exceeds the space available, a waiting list will be created. All students with a completed application will be baseline tested using a school-readiness screening tool. Upon completion of the pre-kindergarten application, parents will be notified of the testing date and time for their child.
For information, contact Paige Leopard at 803-663-4204.