New nursing building in the works at Aiken Technical College

Aiken Technical College is looking to build a new eye-catching nursing building, Aiken Tech officials said at the April 12 Aiken County Commission for Technical and Comprehensive Education meeting.

Executives from Aiken Tech visited Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College on April 1 to tour the college's nursing building, a recently-built heavily-windowed facility of more than 30,000 square feet, said Andy Jordan, vice president of administrative services at Aiken Tech.

"It definitely will generate some ideas for our nursing building as we move forward," Jordan said.

Aiken Tech President Dr. Forest Mahan said OC Tech's nursing building was impressive, and he suggested Aiken Tech's building could be located near the edge of campus where it would be visible to drivers.

"I'm thinking if we can do something that could be a good showpiece building that's practical and looks good, I say we move it closer to the street … We need some things that can be eye-catchers from the street," Mahan said.

Other business

The ACCTCE voted to approve the college's new Police Pre-Academy Training Certificate, a program announced by the South Carolina Technical College System and the S.C. Criminal Justice Academy in March.

The PPAT program is comprised of four courses, each worth three credit hours.

Mahan said the PPAT offers a pathway to get into the law enforcement field, supporting a statewide effort to raise police recruitment.

The renovations at Aiken Tech's welding lab are complete, expanding its lab booth count from 40 to 60.

Graduation at Aiken Technical College is planned for May 4 at USC Aiken's Convocation Center. Mahan said Monday that 182 graduates have signed up to walk.