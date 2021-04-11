New law enforcement certificate, building improvements on agenda for ACCTCE meeting

Updates on Aiken Technical College's campus improvements and upcoming new police training program will be provided at the Aiken County Commission for Technical and Comprehensive Education's meeting Monday.

This is the first time the ACCTCE, the local governing area commission for the college, will hold an in-person meeting in months. Previous meetings during the COVID-19 pandemic have been held via conference call.

In March, the South Carolina Technical College System and the S.C. Criminal Justice Academy announced that ATC would be among the schools offering a new law enforcement program, the Police Pre-Academy Training (PPAT) Certificate, starting in August this year.

ATC President Dr. Forest Mahan said the college is excited to join fellow South Carolina technical colleges in offering the program.

“This statewide effort will help address the shortage of law enforcement officers in South Carolina and create a pathway for residents interested in the profession. Those enrolling in the program will gain the skills they need to succeed in their job and develop the critical ability to build trust with those they serve," Mahan said in March.

Also on the agenda are building and campus improvements.

For the last several months, ATC's welding lab has been undergoing an expansion project that will allow more students to use the lab at once.

“The increased enrollment of the welding program has opened up the need for additional welding booths and machines,” welding instructor Keith Cusey said in December.

The meeting will begin at 5:15 p.m. at the Center for Energy and Advanced Manufacturing Building 1700. Aiken Technical College is located at 2276 Jefferson Davis Highway, Graniteville.