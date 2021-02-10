New home for Aiken Scholars Academy expected for this fall

Aiken Scholars Academy, a selective local high school where juniors and seniors take USC Aiken courses, will move into its own facility on the university's campus this fall to kick off its fourth year of operation.

The move isn't a far one. The soon-to-be Aiken Scholars Academy building is located catty-corner from the Ruth Patrick Science Education Center, where the school currently resides.

During a press conference Wednesday morning, USCA Chancellor Dr. Sandra Jordan and school district superintendent King Laurence announced that the facility is expected to be ready by August. The building previously housed supply and maintenance for the campus.

"I predict the new school, with its modern interior and it's beautiful courtyard and state-of-the-art technologies will generate tremendous interest and an increase in applications for the 200 spots in this unique program," Jordan said.

Laurence praised Jordan's leadership in the journey to provide Aiken Scholars Academy a permanent home.

"Our partnership with USC Aiken can do nothing but grow, and we're excited about that," Laurence said.

Aiken Scholars Academy Principal Martha Messick said that despite the COVID-19 pandemic, students at the school have continued to excel.

Comments from students

Ninth grade student Raylene Pruett said she looks forward to attending classes in the new building next year. She said being an Aiken Scholars Academy student has been fun thanks to its small, challenging classes.

"It's definitely more fast-paced and a little bit more challenging than normal school, but at the same time, it keeps me from being bored like I would be in other schools," Pruett said.

Kaia McMullen, an Aiken Scholars Academy sophomore, said she has learned "so, so much" in her two years at the school.

Because McMullen will be a junior next year, she won't be spending every day inside the new building and will instead be taking classes at USCA. Still, she is excited for the new facility.

Student Annalyse Messick said she is excited for Aiken Scholars Academy to have its own space on the USCA campus. As an 11th grader, she has spent this year attending college classes at USCA for the first time. She said the experience has been "amazing."

"I love USC Aiken so much, and all of our professors, they really care for you," Annalyse Messick said.

Fellow junior Kayla Goldschmidt said her classmates have had "a lot of great memories" in the Ruth Patrick Science Education Center, but it will be nice to have a permanent home for Aiken Scholars Academy.

Attending Aiken Scholars Academy has allowed Goldschmidt to take college courses in politics and government, adding to her interest in pursuing a political science degree.

"It's been a phenomenal opportunity to get to branch out into different fields and take a more diverse set of classes just to kind of pinpoint my interests in all the classes that I like," Goldschmidt said.

Eighth grade students interested in attending Aiken Scholars Academy next school year have until March 1 to apply. The application is available online at acpsd.net/Domain/7288.