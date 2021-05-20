New Ellenton Middle goes fully remote due to COVID-19 cases

New Ellenton Middle STEAM Magnet School has moved to fully remote classes due to its rate of coronavirus cases.
The change in instructional model started Thursday, May 20, and will continue through Friday, May 28, according to the Aiken County Public School District.
Principal Shaunte Dugar made this decision Wednesday evening. Moving face-to-face classes to either hybrid or fully remote is due to 3% of students having confirmed positive cases of COVID-19.
The school looks forward to having face-to-face classes again June 1, according to school district. Any students in quarantine will have to complete the full quarantine period.
Remote learning, face-to-face students are expected to do their schoolwork at home. If students have Wi-Fi problems, they are to contact Dugar to request a paper packet.
Students are expected to attend all classes via Teams starting May 24.
Aiken Innovate students are to report to NEMS for the SC READY Math exam on Friday and report by 8:30 a.m.
Students, faculty and staff in the Aiken County Public School District are no longer required to wear masks in school, as of last Wednesday. The change in rules came after Gov. Henry McMaster issued an executive order the evening of Tuesday, May 18, stating that parents can opt their children out of wearing face coverings.
Aiken County Superintendent King Lawrence said last Thursday that students and employees in the Aiken County Public School District are still encouraged to wear face coverings to mitigate against the spread of COVID-19.