Moving up: Mike Rosier and LaToya Wiley take on director roles in Aiken County Public Schools

The Aiken County Public School District promoted two employees to director roles this month.
LaToya Wiley, formerly a coordinator of compliance, is now the director of the Special Programs department.
In the communications department, Mike Rosier moved up from communications coordinator to director of communications for the school district.
LaToya Wiley
Wiley has been working in education for 17 years. Starting out as a services coordinator with the Aiken County Board of Disabilities, she later taught in Richmond County before moving back to Aiken County, where she has worked for 12 years.
In Aiken County, Wiley has worn a few different hats. She was the school district's first human resources recruitment coordinator a few years ago, she said.
Wiley grew up in Aiken County. She graduated from Midland Valley High School and studied history at USC Aiken.
Later, Wiley attended Troy University in Alabama to earn a master's degree in public administration. She went on to earn another master's degree in special education from Augusta University, as well as a specialist degree in educational leadership.
Health and safety is the number one goal for Special Programs this year, Wiley said. The department wants to keep students and staff safe while providing equitable services to students with disabilities.
"We want our families to trust that when they send their students to school, they're safe, and they're loved, and they're nurtured, and they're being challenged," Wiley said.
Despite the challenges of the pandemic, Wiley looks forward to enhancing Special Programs' services and working with the school district's all-virtual program, Aiken Innovate.
"For me, Aiken Innovate has always been a dream of mine," Wiley said. "Having a full-time virtual platform where students with disabilities can access their instruction in varying modes, in varying modalities, that has always been an ultimate dream of mine."
Mike Rosier
Rosier, a fellow Aikenite, graduated from Silver Bluff High School before earning a bachelor's degree in history from USCA. He also recently earned a master's degree in intelligence and security studies from Augusta University.
Before transitioning to the public relations and communications field, Rosier worked in journalism.
His first journalism job was with the Aiken Standard, covering sports over a summer. Rosier went on to write for newspapers in Orangeburg, Greenwood, Edgefield and Augusta.
Joining the staff in the school district's communications department was a natural progression for him. Rosier's kids say he knows everyone in Aiken County, he said.
"When the role of director of communications became available recently, there was no question that I was going to apply," Rosier said.
Livestreaming school board meetings to the district's website was a major step for the communications department, and Rosier is looking to continue on that path.
"More people have access to our board meetings now than ever in the history of Aiken County Public Schools. So we just want to build on that, we really want to improve our communication efforts both internally and externally," Rosier said.
Rosier said customer service is important to him, and it's his goal to provide the best possible customer service to the many different groups within the school district.
"The jobs that everyone has in our district, whether it's special programs, principal, teacher, school food service, bus drivers, they mean a lot to me," Rosier said. "And at one point or another, communications, our department, touches every one of those folks."