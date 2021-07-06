Military Times ranks USC Aiken Best for Vets

Once again, the University of South Carolina Aiken earned high praise from Military Times, which ranked the institution among those Best for Vets.
USC Aiken continues to rise in the national rankings. For four years, it remained at 97 placing it in the top 100 universities in the nation. With the 2021 rankings, the university shot up to 52 placing it alongside the top tier universities nationally. The university remains ranked first in South Carolina.
"As an institution of higher education, we put our 'thank you for your military service' into action," said Robert A. Murphy, director of the Office of Veteran and Military Student Success at USC Aiken. "We continue to serve those who serve through specific education and career opportunities and benefits delivered by our world class Veteran and Military Student Success team."
"Daily we strive to have our military-connected students experience our appreciation for their service in our services," Murphy added, himself a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps.
The VMSS team provides a personalized, holistic approach to guiding these students through the transition from life in uniform or around the military to the collegiate culture.
"We are extremely gratified that, once again, USC Aiken has been recognized by Military Times as a top college for veterans. This acknowledgement is a testament to the outstanding work of Robert and his staff as well as the dedicated commitment of our university, faculty and staff to supporting our veterans who have given so much to our nation," said Chancellor Daniel Heimmermann.
This year, those colleges and universities ranked by Military Times have developed new and innovative approaches to supporting student veterans, according to their Best for Vets criteria.
For the last decade, Military Times has evaluated institutions, identifying those that are "a good fit for service members, military veterans and their families.