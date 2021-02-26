Midland Valley High celebrates educators with WWE-style awards

There was a lot of excitement Friday afternoon in Midland Valley High School's cafeteria.
Complete with entrance music, an announcer and three WWE-style championship belts, MVHS faculty honored this year's winners of the school's Teacher of the Year, Giving Even More and First Year Teacher of the Year awards with a new twist.
Holding a microphone, Principal Sheldon Higgenbottom announced the winners the way you might introduce a professional wrestler to the stage: "Making her way to the squared circle, hailing from the first floor of the new building and a first-time Midland Valley High School recipient of Teacher of the Year, our new champion, Bianca Woodard."
Woodard, along with first-year teacher of the year Ariel Pearson and Giving Even More winner Amanda Robinson, will get to hang on to their belts until next year when they will pass on the prizes to their successors.
"This is crazy. I just want to say thank you to everybody," Woodard said, laughing. "It's only my sixth year teaching."
After the event, Higgenbottom had something nice to say about each of the three winners.
Robinson, a clerk in the school's counseling department, won this year's Giving Even More award.
"(Robinson) is just the best, one of the best, highest-character people that you've ever ran around," Higgenbottom said. "She'll do anything for you, and she does it well, and she follows through."
English teacher Pearson may have struggled a little bit at first, the principal said, but she landed on her feet and earned the honor of First Year Teacher of the Year.
"She is like a 10-year veteran at this point," Higgenbottom said. "We're just real lucky to have her."
Teacher of the Year Woodard teaches AP human geography, AP world history and African American studies – a new MVHS course she started herself. Higgenbottom said she leads professional development, lead the school's Black History Month activities and more.
"She's incredible. What she teaches, the people that she reaches. She loves it," Higgenbottom said.
The runners-up for MVHS's awards are Leslie Blankenship, Ginger Proctor and Lisa Duckett for Teacher of the Year; Ben Padgett for First Year Teacher of the Year; and Pat Briatico and Lee Bragg for Giving Even More.
The administrators at MVHS hatched the WWE plan as a special way to celebrate the winning educators.
"We've got a lot of good people in our building. It's amazing as a first-year principal what I've inherited here," Higgenbottom said.