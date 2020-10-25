Middle, high schools in Aiken County open to four-day instruction Monday

Middle and high schools in the Aiken County Public School District are beginning four-day, in-person instruction Monday.

Both the red and blue cohorts, which had been attending face-to-face classes on separate days on a hybrid virtual schedule, will report to school Monday through Thursday through the end of the month.

Fridays will remain a virtual learning day until five-day instruction resumes, according to the school district.

Five-day instruction for schools at all levels will begin during the first week of November.

What's new

Students will be required to wear face coverings all day. Superintendent King Laurence said on Oct. 6 that if students return to four-day or five-day instruction, they will be unable to maintain 6 feet of social distance at all times.

There is a new form for ordering school meals over the next two weeks. With Friday remaining a remote learning day, students can take home Friday's breakfast and lunch on Thursday.

Parents can find the meal ordering form at the food services department's page at acpsd.net/Page/36644.

School meals are still free for students this semester due to funds from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, according to the school district website.

Background

The Aiken County Board of Education voted on Oct. 6 for all schools to transition to five-day instruction by Nov. 4, starting with four-day instruction earlier this month at the elementary level.

Prior to the vote, the Back-to-School Advisory Committee – comprised of local educators, parents and health professionals – recommended staying in the hybrid model.

The decision was met with some backlash from teachers and students, who protested on Oct. 9 at Aiken High School.

The protesters voiced concern about COVID-19 risks and the way the board made its decision, with some saying they were unaware middle and high schools were on the table for returning to five-day instruction.

For more information about school scheduling, visit acpsd.net.